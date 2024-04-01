Rahul Gandhi not visiting Ram Temple fearing Islamic fundamentalists, says Kerala BJP president K. Surendran

April 01, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - KALPETTA

National Democratic Alliance candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency K. Surendran has alleged that Congress leader and his opponent Rahul Gandhi has evaded from visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya fearing the Muslim fundamentalists.

Addressing the media in Wayanad on (April 1) Monday, Mr. Surendran said Ram devotees in Wayanad were raising this question now. If Rahul’s secularism is not one-sided, he should have visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, siad Mr. Surendran, who is also the State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rahul was refraining from visiting the temple due to the backlash he feared from SDPI, Janata E Islami and the Muslim league, Mr. Surendran said adding that Rahul would visit the temple after the elections were over in the State on April 26th.

“We are happy that Rahul is at least visiting Wayanad to file the nomination papers. We can see the pictures of Rahul Gandhi and D. Raja hugging each other in today’s newspapers,” said Mr. Surendran. This is ironic and shows their dual standards, he added.

Mr. Surendran asked Mr. Gandhi why he opposed a person from a Scheduled Tribe (ST) community becoming the President of this country, while Mr. Gandhi was representing a constituency where 20% of the population hails from the ST community.

