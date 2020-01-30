Kerala

Rahul Gandhi leads 'Save the Constitution' march in Wayanad

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. File photo.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. File photo.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress leader is expected to address party workers after the rally.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a mass protest march against the amended Citizenship Act at Kalpetta in Wayanad district on Thursday.

Holding party flags, hundreds of workers are taking part in the two kilometre-long “Save the Constitution” march, which began from the SKMJ High School in Wayanad, Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and AICC secretary K C Venugopal were among the senior leaders who participated in the rally.

The former Congress president, who reached here on Wednesday night, would also address the party workers after the rally.

