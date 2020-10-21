Rahul Gandhi lauds State’s efforts to combat pandemic

Kozhikode

21 October 2020 20:38 IST

MP inaugurates arthroscopic surgery unit and ICU ventilator at district hospital

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has appreciated the selfless efforts put forth by health workers in Kerala to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Opening the new arthroscopic surgery unit and ICU ventilator at the Wayanad District Hospital on Wednesday, he said Kerala had made commendable efforts in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

The arthroscopic surgery unit and the ICU ventilator were set up at a cost of ₹26.5 lakh and ₹11.2 lakh respectively under Mr. Gandhi’s local development fund. O.R. Kelu, MLA, presided over the event.

Later, the MP made a visit to the paddy fields of Thirunelli Agro Produce Company and interacted with traditional farmers, including Cheruvayal Raman, noted indigenous paddy conservator, who had been mentioned by Mr. Gandhi in a recent tweet.

He said he would do his best to find global market for indigenous paddy varieties. He also visited a nearby organic paddy collection unit.