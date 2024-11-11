ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi joins bypoll campaign in Wayanad, vows to make it global tourism hub

Updated - November 11, 2024 01:51 pm IST - Wayanad (Kerala)

Campaigning for Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi says people of Wayanad have taught him that the ‘word love has a great place in politics’

PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (file) | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the last day of the bypoll campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on Monday (November 11, 2024) and promised to elevate Wayanad to the ranks of world’s premier tourism destination.

Ms. Vadra, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, is the UDF candidate contesting in the bypoll.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks in Wayanad on November 10, 2024.

"As a challenge, I will help her (Ms. Vadra) to make Wayanad the best tourism destination in the world," said Mr. Gandhi, while addressing a gathering followed by a roadshow along with Ms. Vadra from the Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction at Sultan Bathery in Wayanad in Kerala.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the people of Wayanad taught him that the word love has a great place in politics. "I did not use that word, but the people of Wayanad taught me that the word has a great place in politics," he added.

The Congress leader also stated that love and affection are the only weapons to combat hatred and anger.

Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll: BJP leaders have become disconnected from the public, says Priyanka Gandhi

A huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road from Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction at Sultan Bathery.

The Wayanad byelection, scheduled for November 13 (Wednesday), was necessitated after Mr. Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in Rae Bareli in the recent parliamentary elections.

