 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi joins bypoll campaign in Wayanad, vows to make it global tourism hub

Campaigning for Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi says people of Wayanad have taught him that the ‘word love has a great place in politics’

Updated - November 11, 2024 01:51 pm IST - Wayanad (Kerala)

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (file)

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (file) | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the last day of the bypoll campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on Monday (November 11, 2024) and promised to elevate Wayanad to the ranks of world’s premier tourism destination.

Ms. Vadra, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, is the UDF candidate contesting in the bypoll.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks in Wayanad on November 10, 2024.

"As a challenge, I will help her (Ms. Vadra) to make Wayanad the best tourism destination in the world," said Mr. Gandhi, while addressing a gathering followed by a roadshow along with Ms. Vadra from the Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction at Sultan Bathery in Wayanad in Kerala.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the people of Wayanad taught him that the word love has a great place in politics. "I did not use that word, but the people of Wayanad taught me that the word has a great place in politics," he added.

The Congress leader also stated that love and affection are the only weapons to combat hatred and anger.

Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll: BJP leaders have become disconnected from the public, says Priyanka Gandhi

A huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road from Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction at Sultan Bathery.

The Wayanad byelection, scheduled for November 13 (Wednesday), was necessitated after Mr. Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in Rae Bareli in the recent parliamentary elections.

Published - November 11, 2024 01:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.