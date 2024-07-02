ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi insulted entire Hindu community, says BJP Kerala president K. Surendran

Updated - July 02, 2024 03:45 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 03:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

Rahul Gandhi’s statement in Parliament is not only an insult to Hindu community but also highly provocative and baseless, says Surendran

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Surendran (file) | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala State president K. Surendran has said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, “insulted the entire Hindu community” through his speech in Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on July 2, Mr. Surendran said Mr. Gandhi has “always tried to insult the country before the world.”

‘You are not Hindus’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at BJP draws protests in Lok Sabha

“Mr. Gandhi had made similar statements, such as that the use of electronic voting machine (EVM) in the country was a fraud, secularism in the country was in danger and the minority communities in the country were treated as secondary citizens, while he had been on a foreign tour,” said Mr. Surendran.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the statements were planned, and Mr. Gandhi’s recent remarks in Parliament against the Hindu community were part of it, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Mr. Gandhi’s statement in Parliament against the Hindu community is not only an insult to the community but also highly provocative and baseless,” said Mr. Surendran, adding that the statement that the Hindus were aggressors was meant to “appease the terrorists in the country.”

“Mr. Gandhi does not know the Hindu culture and senior leaders of the Congress party should rectify him,” said Mr. Surendran. 

“His other statements on farmers’ agitation, Agniveers and land acquisition for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya were also misleading,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US