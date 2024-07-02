GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi insulted entire Hindu community, says BJP Kerala president K. Surendran

Rahul Gandhi’s statement in Parliament is not only an insult to Hindu community but also highly provocative and baseless, says Surendran

Updated - July 02, 2024 03:45 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 03:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president K. Surendran (file)

BJP State president K. Surendran (file) | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala State president K. Surendran has said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, “insulted the entire Hindu community” through his speech in Parliament.

Speaking to the media at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on July 2, Mr. Surendran said Mr. Gandhi has “always tried to insult the country before the world.”

‘You are not Hindus’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at BJP draws protests in Lok Sabha

“Mr. Gandhi had made similar statements, such as that the use of electronic voting machine (EVM) in the country was a fraud, secularism in the country was in danger and the minority communities in the country were treated as secondary citizens, while he had been on a foreign tour,” said Mr. Surendran.

All the statements were planned, and Mr. Gandhi’s recent remarks in Parliament against the Hindu community were part of it, he alleged.

“Mr. Gandhi’s statement in Parliament against the Hindu community is not only an insult to the community but also highly provocative and baseless,” said Mr. Surendran, adding that the statement that the Hindus were aggressors was meant to “appease the terrorists in the country.”

“Mr. Gandhi does not know the Hindu culture and senior leaders of the Congress party should rectify him,” said Mr. Surendran. 

“His other statements on farmers’ agitation, Agniveers and land acquisition for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya were also misleading,” he added.

Kerala / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / politics

