ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi inaugurates Ambalavayal-Mepadi road in Wayanad

December 01, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has said that he will continue all possible efforts to improve the lives of people in Wayanad.

He was speaking after attending various programmes in the district on Thursday. He inaugurated the newly constructed Ambalavayal-Mepadi road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, a drinking water project of the Mananthavady municipality under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, and handed over an ambulance to the Primary Health Centre, Valad, by utilising the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme funds.

Mr. Gandhi said mutual friendship and cooperation were needed for the overall development of a nation. Development could be achieved only through the implementation of public welfare projects, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I  consider the people of Wayanad as my family and will do whatever I can to improve their lives,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi said he would like to visit ‘Pooppoli’, an international flower show to be held in the district by the end of December. He also visited the Pazhassi Raja Smrithi Mandapam at Mananthavady and offered a floral tribute.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US