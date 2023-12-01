HamberMenu
Rahul Gandhi inaugurates Ambalavayal-Mepadi road in Wayanad

December 01, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has said that he will continue all possible efforts to improve the lives of people in Wayanad.

He was speaking after attending various programmes in the district on Thursday. He inaugurated the newly constructed Ambalavayal-Mepadi road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, a drinking water project of the Mananthavady municipality under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, and handed over an ambulance to the Primary Health Centre, Valad, by utilising the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme funds.

Mr. Gandhi said mutual friendship and cooperation were needed for the overall development of a nation. Development could be achieved only through the implementation of public welfare projects, he added.

“I  consider the people of Wayanad as my family and will do whatever I can to improve their lives,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi said he would like to visit ‘Pooppoli’, an international flower show to be held in the district by the end of December. He also visited the Pazhassi Raja Smrithi Mandapam at Mananthavady and offered a floral tribute.

