Rahul Gandhi hints at contesting from Wayanad again

November 29, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dropped enough hints to send home the message that he may be contesting from Wayanad yet again. “The people of Wayanad are like my family. I love coming back to them and meeting my friends. The more I come to Wayanad, the more I feel that it is my home,” said Mr. Gandhi on two occasions.

First, he was releasing a book on former Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P. Seethi Haji at Kozhikode. Second, he was inaugurating various projects of the Nilambur block panchayat at Chungathara.

Mr. Gandhi sounded nostalgic on both occasions. Those watching Mr. Gandhi interpreted his nostalgic fervour as his keenness to contest from Wayanad for the second time in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha with a record margin of 431,770 votes in the 2019 elections.

‘Too smart’ politicians

Addressing the book release function at Kozhikode, Mr. Gandhi said that some politicians could not be judged based on their simple attire or less expensive watches, as they were “too smart” to conceal their true assets from public scrutiny. He said the true nature of some politicians could be discerned by observing their children. “I meet many politicians who are very smart. Today’s politicians will only show you what they want to show you.”

“Sometimes, when they come to meet me, they come wearing simple clothes, no expensive watches, and torn shoes. When you go to their homes, they have big BMWs there. They know what you are looking for,” he said.

Projects inaugurated

Later, Mr. Gandhi inaugurated projects such as Sayoojyam (caring for the terminally ill poor people), Sakhi (caring for pregnant women in the SC/ST communities), night time outpatient service at Chungathara Community Health Centre, and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road work in different grama panchayats at the function held at Chungathara.

Nilambur block panchayat president P. Pushpavalli presided over the function. Congress leader K.C. Venugopal, MP, andP.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, were the guests. District Congress Committee president V.S. Joy, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Aryadan Shoukath, and IUML constituency president C.H. Iqbal spoke.

