GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi heading to constituency Wayanad in Kerala in wake of mounting street protests against wildlife attacks

Kerala Opposition Leader’s office informs that Rahul Gandhi, currently touring Uttar Pradesh as part of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, will likely reach Kozhikode late on February 17

February 17, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Buxar recently.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Buxar recently. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is heading to his constituency in Kerala in the wake of escalating public protests over back-to-back deaths of residents in wild elephant attacks.

Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan’s office informed that Mr. Gandhi, currently touring Uttar Pradesh as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, will likely reach Kozhikode late on February 17 (Saturday).

ALSO READ
Kerala CM calls ministerial meet on Feb. 20 to chart out human-wildlife conflict resolution measures in Wayanad

Mr. Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, who are presently heading the party’s Statewide Samaragni campaign tour in Palakkad, are expected to reach Kozhikode to receive Mr. Gandhi at the airport.

Bipartisan intervention

Meanwhile, Mr. Satheesan spoke on the phone with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Both leaders reportedly discussed a politically bipartisan intervention to prevent the escalating public protests from spiralling out of control.

Mr. Satheesan requested the government not to take any action that would exacerbate the emotive street protests at Pulpally in Wayanad in the wake of the fatal wild elephant attack on Paul, an eco-tourism guide and resident, on Friday.

The demonstrators mobbed a Forest department van and deflated its tyres. They also turned their ire against local law enforcers, prompting the police to resort to repeated baton charges.

Curfew in Pulpally

The protesters also harangued local MLAs and local self-government institutions (LSGI) representatives. The District Collector has imposed a curfew in Pulpally till February 19 (Monday).

Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran told reporters in Kozhikode that political parties jointly backed the hartal in Wayanad. The government empathised with the public cause propounded by the protesters, he said.

However, he said wanton violence against wildlife enforcers, the police and elected peoples’ representatives would preclude stakeholders from arriving at a sustainable solution to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

Health Minister refutes charges

In Pathanamthitta, Health Minister Veena George refuted the accusation that belated medical attention had hastened Paul’s death. She said government doctors had worked hard to save Paul. Nevertheless, Ms. Veena said, the accusation by his daughter has prompted the government to seek a report from the District Medical Officer, Wayanad.

Meanwhile, in principle, the government decided to employ Paul’s wife, underwrite his bank debts and subsidise his daughter’s education.

The administration has also agreed to extend an ex gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to the bereaved family until it finalised the compensation amount.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.