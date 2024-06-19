GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi failed to maintain democratic decency: LDF

Published - June 19, 2024 07:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency committee has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, of arbitrarily relinquishing the constituency without maintaining democratic decorum.

Though Mr. Gandhi contested from Wayanad, he failed to trust his voters, C.K. Saseendran and T.V. Balan, chairman and convener of the committee respectively, said. They added that the Congress leader hid his plan from the voters to contest from Raebareli.

During the campaign, Mr. Gandhi had said the constituency was his home as the voters were his family members. But similar to all his promises, those words remained unfulfilled, they alleged.

Finally, he has chosen Raebareli, and it was a pre-planned move, hence the voters should comprehend the reality, they said. During the campaign, he promised that he would address issues such as lifting the night traffic ban on Karnataka’s part of National Highway 766, materialising the Nilambur-Nanjangud railway line, and developing alternative roads to the Thamarassery Ghats section of roads and adopt all possible steps to mitigate recurring human-animal conflicts.

However, he was yet to make any attempt to address the issues even after he was elected twice from the constituency with a record margin of votes, they added.

