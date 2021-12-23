Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers pay tribute to P.T. Thomas

Kochi

23 December 2021 15:37 IST

Hundreds of well wishers, friends and supporters of the legislator queued up at various places to offer their last respect

Hundreds of Congress workers and people from various walks of life paid their last respect to KPCC Working President P.T .Thomas, who passed away on Wednesday, in Kochi on Thursday.

Mr. Thomas, who was undergoing medical treatment for cancer, had passed away on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rescheduled his programme in Kochi to offer his homage to Mr. Thomas.

Mr. Gandhi was supposed offer his condolences to the bereaved family and pay his last respect to Mr. Thomas at Ernakulam Town Hall by 10.a.m.

He stayed back at his hotel for almost three hours to eventually reach the venue by 1 p.m.

The original plan was to bring the body from his ancestral home in Thodupuzha to Kochi by 8.30 a.m.

However, the events got delayed as hundreds of well wishers, friends and supporters of the legislator queued up at various places to offer their last respect.

Mr. Gandhi, who offered his condolences to the wife and two sons of Mr. Thomas, sat with them for a few minutes at the patio of the Town Hall where the dead body was placed. He spoke to the sons of Mr. Thomas for a few minutes and hugged them before leaving the venue.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal accompanied Mr. Gandhi.

A large number of party workers had gathered at the Town Hall from the morning hours.

Senior Congress leaders of the State including KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan, Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, Mullappally Ramachandran, V. M. Sudheeran, Benny Behannan, Hibi Eden, T. N. Prathapan, Rajmohan Unnithan and Kodikkunnil Suresh were present.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, former Minister V. S. Sunilkumar, BJP leader A. N. Radhakrishnan, Indian Union Muslim League leaders E. T. Muhammed Basheer and P. K. Kunhalikutty also paid their last respect to Mr. Thomas.

Barring a couple of bouquets of white flowers kept on the temporary platform set up for placing the mobile freezer and the ones fixed to the backdrop, which had the picture of Mr. Thomas, no wreaths were placed on the body. The popular song Chandra Kalabham Charthi Urangum Theeram from a Malayalam movie was repeatedly played as desired by Mr. Thomas.

Later, a flutist, accompanied by Tabala ane Sitar, played the song live repeatedly at the venue.

The body was later taken to Thrikkakara, the constituency represented by Mr. Thomas in the State Assembly.