Rahul Gandhi calls off his campaign in Wayanad on Tuesday

April 22, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader and United Democratic Front candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Rahul Gandhi cancelled his scheduled poll programmes in the constituency on Tuesday, A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, central election committee convener, has said in a press release here.

Mr. Gandhi could not attend a rally of the INDIA bloc in Ranchi in Jharkhand on Sunday after falling sick following food poisoning, he said. Mr. Gandhi had also skipped his programmes in Kerala on Monday owing to health issues, he said.

However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will attend various programmes in the Wayanad constituency on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Mr. Kharge would attend a public meeting at Sulthan Bathery at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Ms. Gandhi would attend various programmes on Wednesday, he said.

