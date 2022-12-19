Rahul Gandhi asks State govt. to address concerns of public over ESZ buffer zone

December 19, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, the Congress MP from Wayanad said that the mapping has triggered anxiety among the public, especially the people living on the fringes of forest areas

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, Mr. Gandhi said that the mapping has triggered anxiety among the public, especially the people living on the fringes of forest areas, such as Wayanad.

The Expert Committee on Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ) constituted by the State government has invited suggestions and inputs from the public on its preliminary report. The KSREC maps provided details of various structures in the ESZ and survey number wise details of land that fall within the ESZ, Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi said he had received several representations from residents expressing reservations regarding the boundaries demarcating the ESZ. Residents whose land either falls fully or partially within the ESZ are deeply distressed by its potential impact on their lives and livelihoods, he said .

The Congress MP from Wayanad reminded that he had written a letter to the Chief Minister to express his concerns regarding the restrictions on activities in densely populated areas designated as ESZs in Wayanad in the wake of the Supreme Court’s judgment on ESZs on June 3, 2022.

Mr. Gandhi said he had also highlighted that the SC judgment provides for the dilution of the minimum width of the ESZ in ‘overwhelming public interest’ by the State government.

Mr. Gandhi requested the expert Committee to consider all the concerns raised by the local communities and issue a public clarification regarding its mandate.

He also asked the panel to consider extending the deadline for receiving public comments on the preliminary report.