Kerala

Rahul Gandhi arriving in State today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Kerala on Monday as part of campaigns for the upcoming assembly elections. He will take part in public meetings in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

He will participate in an interaction with students of the St.Theresa's College in Ernakulam at 11 a.m. Followed by this, he will take part in campaign meetings at Vypeen, Kochi and Thripunithura. In the evening, he will reach Alappuzha district, where he will participate in public meetings at Aroor, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Haripad and Kayamkulam constituencies.

On Tuesday, he will reach Kottayam, where he will participate in public meetings at Kottayam, Puthuppally, Kanjirappally, Pala, Piravom, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor and Angamaly constituencies.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 11:18:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/rahul-gandhi-arriving-in-state-today/article34125852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY