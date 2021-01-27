Rahul Gandhi arrives at Karipur airport

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi reached here on Wednesday as part of a two-day visit to his Wayanad constituency.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition Leader in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, IUML national working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, IUML national treasurer P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal, M.M. Hassan, A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, district Congress president V.V. Prakash welcomed Mr. Gandhi at Karipur airport.

After a brief meeting with United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders, Mr. Gandhi proceeded to Wandoor, where he will inaugurate a new building of Government Girls Vocational Higher Secondary School. He will inaugurate five school buses sanctioned from A.P. Anil Kumar’s MLA fund for different schools in the afternoon.

He will attend a UDF meeting at Mambad at 2 p.m., and will hand over the ventilators he sanctioned from MP fund to Government Hospital, Nilambur at 3 p.m. Mr. Gandhi will attend a UDF meeting at Nilambur before proceeding to Areekode.