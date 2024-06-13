Rahul expresses dilemma over Lok Sabha seats

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, on June 12 (Wednesday) revealed his anguish regarding which constituency he should abandon — Wayanad or Rae Bareli.

Addressing a public event organised here by the United Democratic Front (UDF) for Mr. Gandhi to thank his supporters for his victory in the Lok Sabha elections in Wayanad, he said he was in a dilemma over which seat should be retained since he had won Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats with a landslide majority.

“Many people are speculating about Wayanad or Rae Bareli. Everybody knows the answer to the question, except myself,” Mr. Gandhi said, adding that in politics everybody knows everything except the person who was doing it. “So don’t worry. Both Rae Barely and Wayanad will be very happy with my decision,” Mr. Gandhi added.

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Gandhi said the media which supported Mr. Modi and senior leaders of the BJP said they would get more than 400 seats, but the Prime Minister barely escaped losing in his constituency Varanasi, he said.

The recent election was not normal as the entire media was against the INDIA bloc. All government agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, were against the bloc, he said. Even the Election Commission designed the election to soothe the Prime Minister’s needs. The election took place in Varanasi after months of campaigning, but after all this effort the Prime Minister barely escaped in Varanasi, he said.

“The BJP lost at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. They lost because they were attacking the very idea of India,” he added.

“Over the past 10 years, the BJP had attacked the Constitution. They attacked the Constitution when they made one community fight the other and they tried to impose one idea, one language, one culture, and one community in the country,” he said.

BJP leaders said before the election that they would destroy, change, and throw the Constitution into the dustbin, Mr. Gandhi said. “The whole idea of over 400 seats was to change the Constitution, but India had given a clear message to the Prime Minister that he could not touch the Constitution,” he added.

“The truth is that what we have today is a crippled government,” he said, adding that the government was beaten so badly by the INDIA alliance, that it could not walk straight.

The Congress and the INDIA bloc have also destroyed the idea of Mr. Narendra Modi. The INDIA bloc would act as a vibrant opposition, he said. Mr. Gandhi expressed his gratitude to the people of Wayanad for his landslide victory.