Rahul comes to the rescue of stranded Vakery residents

A three-member Malayalee family who got stranded in Pune in Maharashtra due to the lockdown reached their home in Wayanad safely on Wednesday after the intervention of the office

of Rahul Gandhi, MP.

Seban Mathew, 56, of Vakery near Sulthan Bathery in the district was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune two months ago for chemotherapy treatment. However, he was

discharged from the hospital on April13 after the treatment.

As the three-member family, including Mr. Mathew’s wife Mary and son Jithin, was not in a position to continue their stay in Pune, the stranded family contacted the office of Mr. Gandhi to help them reach their home.

Apart from arranging an ambulance for travelling around 1,000 km, Mr. Gandhi also arranged an inter-State transportation pass from the Director General of Police in Maharashtra.

“We started our journey at 11 a.m. on Tuesday,” Mr. Jithin said. He also expressed his family’s gratitude to Mr. Gandhi for the timely intervention.