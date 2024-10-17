Rahul arrives in Palakkad to a rousing reception

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Palakkad byelection Rahul Mamkootathil arrived here on Thursday evening to a rousing welcome by hundreds of UDF supporters.

A road show taken out by Mr. Mamkootathil marked the formal launch of his election campaign. The road show looked more spirited, especially in the backdrop of the allegations and charges raised by former Congress digital media cell chief P. Sarin and his exit from the party.

“We will see to it that Rahul wins in Palakkad at any cost,” shouted a Congress worker during the road show.

Waiving large flags of the Congress, the Indian Union Union Muslim League, and the Janata Dal, and holding large bunches of balloons in tricolour and posters of Mr. Mamkoottathil, UDF workers proceeded from Tharekkad to Stadium Bus Stand premises as the candidate accompanied them in an open jeep along with Shafi Parambil, MP, Youth Congress State vice-president Abin Varkey and Muslim Youth League State secretary P.K. Firos.

Mr. Mamkoottathil arrived in Palakkad in the afternoon after visiting Oommen Chandy’s grave in Kottayam. Congress leaders like KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, MPs V.K. Sreekandan, and Mr. Parambil, and DCC president K. Thankappan welcomed the candidate.

UDF workers appeared to have been infused with a renewed energy in the wake of the jolt caused by Mr. Sarin. “Our objective is not only to retain Palakkad constituency, but also to increase the margin of victory,” they said.

UDF workers had arrived here from different parts of the district to attend the road show. Mr. Sudhakaran and Mr. Satheesan addressed the workers along with Mr. Mamkoottathil at a reception that followed the road show.

