Kerala

Rahul allots ₹2.70 crore from MPLADS to fight COVID-19

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi has allocated a sum of ₹2.70 crore under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for taking preventive measures against COVID-19 at hospitals in Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

Mr. Gandhi had also spoken over phone to Wayanad Collector Adeela Abdulla, Malappuram Collector Jaffer Malik and Kozhikode Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao to step up infrastructure at hospitals by buying medical equipment such as ventilators.

As such, ₹25 lakh will be allotted for Kozhikode for setting up ICU ventilators and buying infra-red thermometers, PPE kits, thermal imaging scanners, COVID-19 testing kits, face masks, gloves and sanitisers.

₹1.38 crore for Malappuram district to buy adult ICU ventilators, portable ventilators, ICU cots, multiparameter monitor, oxygen concentrator ABG Machine and N95 masks.

A sum of ₹1 crore has been allocated for Wayanad district. This will be for setting up a COVID-19 testing centre.

Meanwhile, Amee Yajnik, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, has also contributed ₹25 lakh for Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital under the MPLADS for purchasing ICU ventilators and equipment for screening COVID-19. Her proposal was based on the directive of Mr. Gandhi.

