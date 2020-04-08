Rahul allots 13 tonnes of rice for Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has allotted 13 tonnes of rice for distribution among the community kitchens in Wayanad district.

The rice would be equally distributed to all grama panchayats in the district, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said in a release here.

Meanwhile, the district administration launched “Donated Drug” campaign on Tuesday. The campaign envisages providing drugs to patients with chronic diseases free of cost through sponsors. Those who needed medicines should contact grama panchayat secretaries, Ms. Abdulla said.

As many as 12,647 persons, including three COVID-19 positive cases, are under observation in the district, Ms. Abdulla said.