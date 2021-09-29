Rahul accuses Modi of dividing people

MALAPPURAM

29 September 2021

Govt cannot go far without respecting India’s diversity, says MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP of Wayanad constituency, lashed out at the Centre and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying the bond that existed among the people.

He said the current government had scant regard for the great history of the country, and warned that the government would not go far without respecting India’s diversity.

“If the Prime Minister is breaking the relationships between the people of India, then he is shattering the very idea of India,” said Mr. Gandhi. He was speaking after inaugurating a dialysis centre

launched by the Haven of Intimacy and Meaningful Atmosphere (HIMA), an educational charitable trust with Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal as its chief patron, at Adakkakundu, Kalikavu, on Wednesday.

Presenting the AP Bapu Haji Memorial HIMA-Thanal Dialysis Centre, which he inaugurated, as a classic example of communal harmony, Mr. Gandhi lashed out at Mr. Modi.

“How can I go to the people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, who have a history of thousands of years, and claim to know them? I have to go there with humility. Otherwise, how can I define what India is?” he said, adding that it was his duty to repair the bridges between the people with love and compassion.

Mr. Gandhi also interacted with the inmates of the HIMA Care Home and attended a board meeting of the HIMA, presided over by Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal. Mr. Thangal sought Mr. Gandhi’s help for an ambitious project aimed at providing care and treatment for the mentally challenged.

Abdussamad Samadani, MP, translated Mr. Gandhi’s speech. Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal, A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Alikutty Musliar, Kozhikode Kazi Sayed Mohammed Koya Jamalullaili, and HIMA general secretary Fareed Rahmani were among those who spoke.