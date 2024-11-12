ADVERTISEMENT

Rahim meets family after 18 years in Saudi jail

Published - November 12, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Abdul Rahim from Kodampuzha in Kozhikode district, who had been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia in 2006 for allegedly causing the accidental death of his sponsor’s son, met his family after 18 years on Monday.

Mr. Rahim initially could not meet his mother Fathima when she tried to visit him in jail a week ago, as he had been suffering from high blood pressure then. However, he turned up to meet his family on Monday.

Mr. Rahim’s condition came into the limelight recently when a massive fundraiser was launched in the State and West Asia as blood money for his release after the family of the deceased boy had demanded 15 million Saudi Riyals (around ₹34 crore) to sanction pardon. In the biggest-ever fundraiser in the history of Kerala, ₹47 crore was raised, and the required blood money was deposited in the Saudi court through the Indian Embassy.

He is at present awaiting the court’s verdict which is expected on November 18.

