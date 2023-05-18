Ragi powder to be distributed among 10 lakh priority card-holders

May 18, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The public distribution system (PDS) in the State is set for a makeover with the inclusion of finger millets (ragi) in the ration supplies provided in tribal and other select areas.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister G.R. Anil formally announced the introduction of ragi powder through the PDS network at a function held here on Thursday.

The supply of the millet is being piloted across 6,228 ration outlets including those in Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad, and five outlets in one local body each identified in the other districts. It will be initially distributed to around 10 lakh out of nearly 35.5 lakh priority ration card holders in the State.

Mr. Anil said efforts are being made to commence the supply of ragi powder from the ration outlets as part of the Diversification of Food Basket scheme on June 1. The government will adopt steps to extend the supply to more ration card holders, depending on the general response of the consumers. The Centre has currently sanctioned 998 tonnes of ragi to be provided for priority sections at a subsidised rate.

Emphasising on the health benefits of millets, the Minister called for sensitising the public on the need to modify dietary preferences to check the prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the State.

He also inaugurated various other initiatives in connection with the 100-day action plan to mark the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. These include a YouTube channel ‘Upabhokthru Keralam’ to propagate information provided by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

He also launched a Centre for Price Research Kerala to monitor the prices of essential commodities in each district and to assess them with the assistance of the Statistics Department to help the government undertake effective market intervention steps to control inflation. The ‘Opam’ project that involves the doorstep delivery of ration goods for bedridden patients with the assistance of auto-rickshaw workers was also declared complete on the occasion.

An exhibition of millets was also organised in connection with the observance of the International Year of Millets. District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar presided over the function.