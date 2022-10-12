Raghavan Master Award for P. Jayachandran

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 12, 2022 21:27 IST

P. Jayachandran | Photo Credit: File Photo
Playback singer P. Jayachandran has been selected for the 3rd K. Raghavan Master Foundation Award for his comprehensive contribution to the field of music for the year 2022. The award carries ₹50,000 in cash, a sculpture, and a citation. The jury comprised poet P.K. Gopi, music critic Ravi Menon, and singer Lathika. The previous winners of the award are lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi and music director Vidyadharan. The award will be presented at a function to be held at Irinjalakuda, the native place of the recipient, in the last week of November, a press release said.

