Ragging: Six students of Naher college arrested

Police arrested six students who were involved in brutally assaulting a junior student P. Anshad at Naher College in Kannur.

Police arrested Mohammad Rashad, Mohammad Tamim, Abdul Qadir, Mohammad Musammil, Mohammad Muhaddis and Mohammad Safwan.

Chakkarakkal police took the six students into custody from their homes on the morning of November 9.

P. Anshad, a second-year Economics graduate student, who returned from lunch on November 5, was beaten by a group of third-year students in the toilet.

He was brutally beaten by the assaultors, who demanded cash and allegedly questioned him for talking to the girls in the class. The victim, who fell unconscious following the assault was taken to the hospital by the faculty members.

Following the incident two students including Mohammed Anshif, a resident of Naduvanad and Ajinas of Mattanur, both fifth semester students of B.A. Economics, were suspended

The Chakkarakal police had also taken a case of assault and have charged sections 143,147, 341 and 324 of the IPC against 15 people. But considering the seriousness of the incident during further investigation a case of ragging has also been registered against the accused.

With the addition of the Anti-Ragging Act, the accused students will no longer be able to study on the campus. Police are also investigating whether the Naher College management did not control the incident in Kanjirode despite similar incidents in the past.