Ragging: police register case against eight Plus Two students

The victim suffered ear injuries and has hearing issues now

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 14, 2022 21:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have registered cases against eight Plus Two students of the Sreekandapuram Higher Secondary School on the charge of ragging and beating up a Plus One student.

The victim was allegedly beaten up by seniors on October 10. He suffered ear injuries and has hearing issues now.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The incident came to light after a video of the alleged assault became viral on social media. Subsequently, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the police, who, after recording his statement, registered a case against the senior students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app