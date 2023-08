August 04, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Melaparmba police registered a case against 19 students on a complaint of ragging two Plus One students of Chattanchal Government Higher Secondary School.

The Plus One students were reprtedly attacked and they are undergoing treatment at Chengala Cooperative Hospital

