‘Rafi Night’ in Kochi on December 8

December 05, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Mehboob Memorial Orchestra, set up in memory of Kochi’s popular singer H. Mehboob, will hold ‘Rafi Night’ on December 8 at Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall at 6 p.m.  

Popular singers such as Mohammed Aslam, Afsal, Chithra Arun, Prasan Rao and Ramsheed will be among the artists who will belt out popular numbers of Rafi saab.  

Mehboob Memorial Orchestra, established 42 years ago, has organised Rafi nights every year. The orchestra was roped in for the Kochi Biennale Foundation’s Art and Medicine programme as part of which it entertained the patients and bystanders of the General Hospital in Ernakulam on all Wednesdays between February 2014 and March 2020.  

Entry to the musical programme on December 8 is free.  

