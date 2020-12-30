Rafeeka elected Malappuram District Panchayat president

MALAPPURAM

30 December 2020 23:48 IST

She calls upon council and the people for concerted efforts to take district forward

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)’s M.K. Rafeeka was elected president of the Malappuram District Panchayat here on Wednesday. IUML’s Ismail Moothedam was elected vice president.

Ms. Rafeeka became President by winning 26 of the 32 votes. She defeated Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s Arifa Nasar, who got five votes. One vote was declared invalid.

Congress’s N.A. Kareem proposed Ms. Rafeeka for the president’s post, and P. Manaf backed her. Ms. Rafeeka represents Anakkayam division of the District Panchayat.

Ismail Moothedam was elected Vice President by winning 27 votes against LDF’s A.K. Subair. K.T. Ajmal proposed Mr. Moothedam’s name and P.K.C. Abdurahman seconded it. Mr. Moothedam represents Chokad division of the District Panchayat.

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan administered the oath of office to Ms. Rafeeka.

IUML district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal; Sayed Basheerali Shihab Thangal; IUML district general secretary U.A. Latheef; P. Ubaidullah, MLA; former District Panchayat presidents K.P. Mariyumma, Arimbra Mohammed, Suhara Mampad and A.P. Unnikrishnan; senior IUML leaders Umer Arakkal, Salim Kuruvambalam, Kurukkoli Moideen, Noushad Mannisseri, and Congress leaders V.A. Kareem and K. Mohandas addressed a meeting that followed the oath taking ceremony. A commerce postgraduate, Ms. Rafeeka said that she would look upon the responsible position with due respect.

She called upon the entire council and the people for concerted efforts to take the district forward in comprehensive development.

Former president of Pulamanthol grama panchayat, Ms. Rafeeka was elected from Anakkayam division with 11,449 votes majority. She was instrumental in winning many accolades for Pulamanthol grama panchayat between 2010 and 2015. In 2011, the panchayat won the State Swaraj Trophy, the Central Vayo Sreshta Samman, and Gaurav Grama Sabha award. In 2013, she won a Central award for panchayat empowerment. In 2014, Pulamanthol won Rajiv Gandhi Best Grama Panchayat award.