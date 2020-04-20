Radio Scientia sheds its science-only tag

When the Science Initiative, a collective of science teachers in Haripad educational sub-district, launched Radio Scientia (internet radio) in 2014 its sole purpose was to popularise science.

The online radio station used to broadcast scholarship classes, speeches and programmes related to science on an occasional basis to a relatively small number of students.

But ever since the lockdown came into force, the Radio Scientia has shed its science only tag to broadcast a wide range of programmes every day by utilising the talent, knowledge and creativity of students, teachers and experts in its network and outside with an aim to cope with the stay at home period.

Different strokes

For the past three weeks, the radio (http://www.radioscientia. caster.fm) has been broadcasting storytelling, poetry recitation, book reviews, folk songs, music, documentaries, speeches and so on mostly produced by students and teachers for an hour from 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

Apart from that, it has been transmitting programmes related to education, science, agriculture along with psychological and motivational classes.

“These are extraordinary times. It is important students and teachers use their time effectively and remain motivated. Through Radio Scientia, we are helping them to share their talents and knowledge to a wider world while giving the audience something to overcome and keep engaged during the lockdown. Our targeted audience includes students, their parents and teachers,” says C.G. Santhosh, programme coordinator, Radio Scientia, who is also district coordinator of educational technology club under the SIET.

Immense

Asisa Khader, State resource person with the Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell of the Department of General Education who takes motivational classes in Radio Scientia says that the response to her programme is immense.

All those presenting programmes on the radio record it using mobile phones at their home and send them to the programme coordinator through the internet.

Mr. Santhosh and his small team edit, mix and process the recordings before broadcasting it.

“Apart from Alappuzha, a number of teachers from Kasaragod, Wayanad and other parts of the State are now producing programmes for the radio. It has around 5,000 regular audiences, a majority of them gained in recent weeks, including in the U.S. and GCC countries,” says Laly S., a member of the Science Initiative and a programme presenter at Radio Scientia.