‘Radio CU’ to be launched on August 15
Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will open ‘Radio CU’, the campus online radio initiative of the University of Calicut, during the Independence Day celebrations on Monday. A release said that writer T. Padmanabhan would be the chief guest at the event. The online link to the radio broadcast is https://radiocu.uoc.ac.in/
