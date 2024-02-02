GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Radio-collared elephant triggers panic at Mananthavady in Kerala’s Wayanad district

District Collector Renu Raj says Kerala government has issued an order to capture the animal after tranquilising it

February 02, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
The radio-collared elephant which triggered panic in the Mananthavady area in Wayanad, Kerala, on February 2, 2024.

The radio-collared elephant which triggered panic in the Mananthavady area in Wayanad, Kerala, on February 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A radio-collared wild elephant that strayed into Mananthavady town in Wayanad, Kerala, on February 2 (Friday) morning triggered panic in the area.

The animal was first sighted by a group of dairy farmers at Payodu in Edavaka gram panchayat around 6 a.m. Later, it reached Mananthavady town after crossing the Kabani river around 7.30 a.m.

It later camped on a marshy area near Thazheyangadi after moving through the Mananthavady taluk office compound.

Meanwhile, Wayanad Subcollector and revenue divisional officer Vishal Sagar Bharath imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in certain divisions of the Mananthavady municipality and some wards of the Edavaka panchayat.

The Forest department and the police are taking necessary steps to capture the elephant and ensure the safety of the public, said Mr. Bharath in his order.

It is necessary to capture the elephant to avoid the danger posed to human life as the area is highly populated, he said.

Tranquilisation order

District Collector Renu Raj said the government has issued an order to capture the animal after tranquilising it. But the location where the animal was staying at was not suitable for the operation, she added.

If the animal moved to a suitable area, the operation would begin. Hence, the public should avoid entering the town, she said.

The Collector said she has asked for the assistance of her counterpart in Karnataka since the elephant had reached the area from the Nagahole National Park in Karnataka.

Two ‘kumki’ elephants

Senior officials of the Forest department and a forest veterinary team are camping in the area. Two ‘kumki’ (trained elephants) were also brought from the Muthanga elephant kraal to assist in the operation.

Related Topics

Kerala / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.