Radio-collared elephant triggers panic at Mananthavady in Kerala’s Wayanad district

February 02, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - KALPETTA

A radio-collared wild elephant that strayed into Mananthavady town in Wayanad, Kerala, on February 2 (Friday) morning triggered panic in the area.

The animal was first sighted by a group of dairy farmers at Payodu in Edavaka gram panchayat around 6 a.m. Later, it reached Mananthavady town after crossing the Kabani river around 7.30 a.m.

It later camped on a marshy area near Thazheyangadi after moving through the Mananthavady taluk office compound.

Meanwhile, Wayanad Subcollector and revenue divisional officer Vishal Sagar Bharath imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in certain divisions of the Mananthavady municipality and some wards of the Edavaka panchayat.

The Forest department and the police are taking necessary steps to capture the elephant and ensure the safety of the public, said Mr. Bharath in his order.

It is necessary to capture the elephant to avoid the danger posed to human life as the area is highly populated, he said.

Tranquilisation order

District Collector Renu Raj said the government has issued an order to capture the animal after tranquilising it. But the location where the animal was staying at was not suitable for the operation, she added.

If the animal moved to a suitable area, the operation would begin. Hence, the public should avoid entering the town, she said.

The Collector said she has asked for the assistance of her counterpart in Karnataka since the elephant had reached the area from the Nagahole National Park in Karnataka.

Two ‘kumki’ elephants

Senior officials of the Forest department and a forest veterinary team are camping in the area. Two ‘kumki’ (trained elephants) were also brought from the Muthanga elephant kraal to assist in the operation.