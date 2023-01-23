ADVERTISEMENT

‘Radical changes’ planned in property registration

January 23, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government intended to bring about ‘radical changes’ in property registration as part of promoting ‘Ease of doing business’, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in his policy address to the State Assembly on Monday.

Towards this end, the PEARL registration application system would be redesigned. For establishing the identity of the parties to a document, a consent-based integration of Aadhaar was also on the cards, he said.

An information technology-based mechanism would be put in place for the valuation of buildings prior to registration.

The restructuring of the State GST department, completed recently, would help to check tax evasion and offer better services to taxpayers, apart from introducing a ‘‘comprehensive audit setup”, the policy address said. ‘’The new system will also reduce the disputes between taxpayers and the department,’‘ it noted.

