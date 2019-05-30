Akademi fellowships for Radhakrishnan, Marar

Sculptor K.S. Radhakrishnan and painter and art critic K.K. Marar have been selected for the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi fellowships for the year 2018-19. The fellowships carry ₹75,000, a citation and certificate. The akademi on Thursday also announced the State awards in various categories for the year 2018-19. From the 383 artists, paintings and sculptures 122 artists were selected by the Akademi for the State exhibition. Of this 134 art works were submitted for awards.

For arts students

The Akademi has announced five State awards (₹50,000 cash award, memento and certificate); five honourable mention awards (₹25,000 cash award and memento); and five special mention awards) for art students ₹10,000 cash award and memento. The Akademi presents Sankara Menon endowment gold medal for best portrait and Vijayaraghavan endowment gold medal for best landscape.

Award winners are: State awards: A.S. Ahalya (painting — landscape); E.G. Chitra (Sculpture — Intimate Debaters); P.S. Jalaja (Painting — 101 Inspiring Speeches for Indians); K.K. Jayesh (woodcut — Unidentified Invasions ) and Vinod Ambalathara (painting — Kasaragod Landscape).

Honourable mention: T.S. Prasad (painting – Around Me); I.P Ranjith (Sculpture — Stuck); K. Sacheendran (Painting — untitled); P.A. Sajeesh (painting — Infinity out of Existence) and N.M. Sibina (painting — unsung melodies).

Special mention for students: T.S. Aswathi (Painting — Mnemonics II, Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University, Kalady); Athira K. Anu (Painting — Untitled, S.N. School of Arts and Communications, University of Hyderabad); K.S. Sreelakshmi (painting — Refreshness of Cactus, Raja Ravivarma College of Fine Arts, Mavelikkara); V. Sudheesh (Sculpture — Untitled, Government College of Fine Arts, Thrissur); K.P. Vishnu (Sculpture – Light of Divinity, Government College of Fine Arts, Thrissur). V. Sankara Menon endowment gold medal : S. Abhirag (painting — The Another Dimension - 3).

Vijayaraghavan endowment gold medal: N.V. Druvaraj (painting — Untitled).