Rack and heats of Aranmula boat race fixed
Fifty snakeboats (palliyodams) will take part in the Uthrattathi boat race to be held in the Pampa at Aranmula. The track and heats of the event were decided here on Thursday through a draw of lots. While the boat race this year is a speed-based competitive event, the Aranmula style of paddling too will be considered while determining the winner.
