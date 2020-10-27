Rabins remanded for seven days

Rabins Hameed, the 10th accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, was remanded to seven days custody by the Special Judge of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court, Ernakulam, on Tuesday.

The accused, who was arrested on Monday, was produced before the court on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Hameed had, according to the remand report of the agency, conspired and sourced gold in large quantities from abroad on multiple occasions. He had played a pivotal role in the purchase of gold, its concealment and despatch via diplomatic channel. Investigation revealed that the accused could have used the proceeds of the smuggling for funding unlawful activities, the agency submitted.

The accused had smuggled gold through baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate with the intention of threatening the economic security of the country. The UAE police had arrested him in July 2020 and was in UAE jail till October 25, the agency submitted.

The NIA submitted that the role of the accused in the smuggling and his involvement and connections with the other accused in the case had to be investigated. The electronic gadgets collected from his possession would have to be send for obtaining its mirror images, the NIA submitted.