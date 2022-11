Rabies vaccination drive in Alappuzha

A special anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs has been launched in Cherthala municipality in Alappuzha. The drive is organised jointly by the Animal Husbandry department and the local body. Officials said the initial phase of the drive would be concentrated in and around the KSRTC bus stand. The drive was inaugurated by Cherthala municipal chairperson Sherly Bharghavan on Tuesday. ADVERTISEMENT

