A special anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs has been launched in Cherthala municipality in Alappuzha. The drive is organised jointly by the Animal Husbandry department and the local body. Officials said the initial phase of the drive would be concentrated in and around the KSRTC bus stand. The drive was inaugurated by Cherthala municipal chairperson Sherly Bharghavan on Tuesday.
Rabies vaccination drive in Alappuzha
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.