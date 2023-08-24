ADVERTISEMENT

Rabies vaccination drive to kick off in September

August 24, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the Comprehensive Rabies Vaccination Programme at the District Veterinary Centre, Kollam, on September 2.

The Hindu Bureau

The Animal Husbandry department will kick off a month-long campaign in September for vaccinating pet dogs and stray dogs against rabies.

Veterinary hospitals across the State have been supplied sufficient anti-rabies vaccine stocks and consumables, department officials said.

This year, the plan is to cover 70% of the pet dog and stray dog population in the State. It is estimated that the State has 8.3 lakh pet dogs and around 2.8 lakh strays. This year, there will be added emphasis on vaccinating the State’s stray dog population. Last year, the vaccination, carried out in September, had covered 5.1 lakh pet dogs, but only around 38,000 stray dogs.

Vaccination certificates

For the campaign, the department will collaborate with the local bodies and has constituted special squads in all the districts. It also has the technical support of the NGO Mission Rabies in addition to support from animal welfare organisations and voluntary organisations.

Veterinary hospitals will issue the vaccination certificates for pet dogs.

