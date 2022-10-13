Rabies immunoglobulin serum too passes quality test

ADVERTISEMENT

Speculation that the recent human rabies deaths in the State could be due to the low potency of the biologicals (anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin serum), administered to the dog bite victims is going out of the window, with the Central Drug Laboratories (CDL) certifying that the anti-rabies vaccine which was being used in the State was of standard quality.

Two weeks ago, the Health department had received information from CDL that the rabies immunoglobulin serum samples sent by the State had passed the quality tests.

The theory that the anti-rabies vaccine and serum used in the State must be of poor quality rose after six people contracted human rabies following dog bites and died, despite having been administered the vaccine and serum (vaccination was partial in the case of one person).

ADVERTISEMENT

Proving fatal

Many public health experts had pointed out that the nature of the wounds sustained by the animal bite victims (deep lacerated wounds on hands, feet and face, which might have led to the virus directly entering the nerve fibres) and failure to deliver appropriate first aid immediately (washing the wound with soap and water to reduce the virus load on the wound site) might have proved fatal for the victims.

However, it was to allay the apprehensions of the public about vaccine quality and safety that the government sought to test the biologicals again in the CDL. Samples from two batches of the immunoglobulin serum and one batch of the anti rabies vaccine administered to the human rabies victims had been sent to CDL.