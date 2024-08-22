GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rabies-free Kollam project aims at eliminating stray dog attacks by 2030  

‘Steps to vaccinate both stray dogs and pets will be expedited along with measures to neuter stray dogs’

Published - August 22, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Time-bound measures will be taken to eradicate rabies from Kerala, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani said here on Thursday. She was inaugurating Rabies-free Kollam, a project jointly implemented by the Kollam city Corporation and the Animal Husbandry department.

“Steps to vaccinate both stray dogs and pets will be expedited along with measures to neuter stray dogs. Very often people don’t seek medical help when bitten by pet dogs and this can lead to rabies. Public should be aware of this and stay alert,” said the Minister.

The Rabies-free Kollam project is being implemented by the Kollam Corporation and the Animal Husbandry department in collaboration with the Compassion for Animals Welfare Association (CAWA) with the aim of eliminating stray dog attacks in the district by 2030.

The project is supported by the Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board.

Vaccination unit

The Minister also flagged off a mobile unit for the vaccination of stray dogs at the event. Mayor Prasanna Ernst presided over the function while Health Standing Committee chairperson Pavithra U. presented the project. Deputy Mayor Madhu, chiefs of various standing committees, councillors and officials were present.

