Rabies death puzzles health officials in Palakkad

July 01, 2022 22:04 IST

SHRC registers case, seeks report from Collector, DMO

Health officials in the district were puzzled by the rabies death of a 19-year-old college student in the district.

District Medical Officer K.P. Reeta said it could be the depth of the wound that led to rabies infection even after taking vaccination.

Dr. Reeta said the anti-rabies vaccines administered to the woman were of standard quality. But she had no answer to how the woman developed rabies in spite of taking vaccines.

A rapid response team had begun a detailed investigation into the incident.

Health officials said the dog that had bitten the woman had not been vaccinated. The same dog had bitten its owner also. But the vaccine was found effective for the owner.

Vaccines will be given to all persons who had dealt with the dog in question.

The State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the District Collector and the District Medical Officer about the rabies death of the college woman. Commission member K. Baijunath sought the report within a week. He will consider the case in a sitting to be held at Government Guest House here on July 12.

The Commission filed the case on the basis of media reports about the rabies death.