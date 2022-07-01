Rabies awareness drive in Palakkad

District Collector Mrunmai Joshi addressing an emergency meeting in the wake of a rabies death in Palakkad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An emergency meeting convened by District Collector Mrunmai Joshi here on Friday decided to launch an awareness drive against rabies in the district.

Awareness programmes will be organised in all panchayats and municipalities, educating people about methods to counter rabies.

The meeting was convened in the wake of the death of a college woman from Mankara, near here, on Thursday in spite of taking rabies vaccines after she was bitten by a dog a month ago.

The meeting also decided to ensure vaccination for domestic animals. It also raised concern at the increase in stray dogs because of uncontrolled dumping of waste in public places. Civic bodies have been asked to spread awareness among the people about the dangers of dumping waste in public places.

Vaccination and castration of stray dogs were also discussed at the meeting. Animal Husbandry district officer Padmaja and officials of Health and municipality attended the meeting.

Rabies is fatal but a preventable viral disease. It can spread to people and pets if they are scratched or bitten by a rabid animal. Most rabies deaths in the country are caused by dog bites.

The rabies virus affects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death. Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating pets, staying away from wildlife, and seeking medical care before symptoms start.

The initial symptoms of rabies can be similar to the flu, including weakness or discomfort, fever or headache. There also can be discomfort, prickling or itching sensation at the site of the bite. These symptoms then progress to cerebral dysfunction, anxiety, confusion and agitation. As the disease progresses, the person may experience delirium, abnormal behavior, hallucinations, hydrophobia and insomnia.

If bitten or scratched by a dog or any other animal, wash the wound with soap and water for about 15 minutes. Health officials say that it can reduce rabies possibility up to 90%.