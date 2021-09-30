R. Sajan appointed as new superintendent of Viyyur Central Jail in Kerala

Thrissur

30 September 2021 17:54 IST

R. Sajan, jail superintendent of Cheemeni Open Prison and Correctional Home, has been appointed as the new superintendent of the Viyyur Central Jail. The appointment comes after former jail superintendent A.G. Suresh was suspended pending inquiry in the illegal telephone call case in the jail.

It is alleged that Mr. Suresh had helped inmates in making phone calls. Jail joint superintendent Raju Abraham has been shifted to the High Security Prison.

It was discovered that some of the inmates, including Rasheed, a convict in connection with a murder at a flat at Ayyanthole, made as many as 1,345 calls to various numbers from the jail. Earlier, the DGP had sought explanation from the superintendent in the case.