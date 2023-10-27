ADVERTISEMENT

R. Rajagopal selected for Vakkom Moulavi memorial award

October 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal to inaugurate the function on October 31 at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club

The Hindu Bureau

R. Rajagopal, Editor-at-Large, The Telegraph, has been selected for the Vakkom Moulavi memorial award instituted by the Vakkom Moulavi Memorial and Research Centre (VMMRC). The award is in recognition of “his distinct contributions to the field of journalism and the tireless efforts in championing the cause of press freedom,” a statement said.

The award will be presented at a function planned by VMMRC to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Vakkom Moulavi at 5 p.m. on October 31 at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal will inaugurate the function. Asian College of Journalism chairman Sashi Kumar will deliver the commemoration lecture on ‘Challenges to press freedom in India.’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US