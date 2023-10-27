HamberMenu
R. Rajagopal selected for Vakkom Moulavi memorial award

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal to inaugurate the function on October 31 at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club

October 27, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

R. Rajagopal, Editor-at-Large, The Telegraph, has been selected for the Vakkom Moulavi memorial award instituted by the Vakkom Moulavi Memorial and Research Centre (VMMRC). The award is in recognition of “his distinct contributions to the field of journalism and the tireless efforts in championing the cause of press freedom,” a statement said.

The award will be presented at a function planned by VMMRC to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Vakkom Moulavi at 5 p.m. on October 31 at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal will inaugurate the function. Asian College of Journalism chairman Sashi Kumar will deliver the commemoration lecture on ‘Challenges to press freedom in India.’

