R. Jayakrishnan, special judge at the court in Kottarakara for trying offences booked under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been appointed as the Special Commissioner for the Sabarimala temple. A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court had recently issued an order appointing him as Special Commissioner. The appointment is for two years. Mr. Jayakrishnan will assume charge on Saturday.

