R-Day celebrations adhering to COVID norms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 January 2022 18:19 IST

The State-level Republic Day celebrations is set to be held at the Central Stadium here under stringent COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will hoist the national flag and deliver the Republic Day message at the ceremony that will commence at 9 a.m.. He will also receive salute from the Armed Forces contingents and the National Cadet Corps (NCC). An Indian Air Force helicopter will pay floral tribute by showering floral petals on the occasion.

The General Administration Department has laid down guidelines that has limited the number of participants for the Republic Day functions across the State.

While the ceremony in the State capital will have a maximum of 100 attendees, the celebrations being organised at the district centres can have only 50 participants.

Similar programmes at the subdivisional and block panchayat levels too cannot exceed the limit of 50 people, whereas only 25 people each can attend programmes organised at the panchayat, municipal and Corporation levels. A similar limit has been fixed for programmes organised by government institutions and other offices.

The District Police Chiefs have been directed to prevent crowding at the venues. The general public will not be permitted to attend the function owing to the restrictions. The use of masks and hand sanitisers, and physical distancing are mandatory at the function.

The ceremonies will also adhere to green protocol norms with the use of plastic items strictly prohibited.